Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 110,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

