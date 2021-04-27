Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.08. 75,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

