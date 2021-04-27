Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 93,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The firm has a market cap of $341.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.