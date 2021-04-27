Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

