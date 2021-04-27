Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

