Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 711,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,142,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of -431.51 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

