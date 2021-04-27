Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. APA accounts for about 0.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. owned 0.05% of APA worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 165,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

