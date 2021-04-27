Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB remained flat at $$23.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

