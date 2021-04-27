Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.51 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

