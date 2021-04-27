Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 24,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

