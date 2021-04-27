Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 52,100 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 213,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.