adbank (ADB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,668.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $121,668.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

