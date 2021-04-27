Add.xyz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $188,606.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $188,606.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.