AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Up 20.2% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $167.22 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,892,570 coins and its circulating supply is 117,750,094 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.