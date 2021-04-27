adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Position Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

ADDYY opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.