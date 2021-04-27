Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $1,666,535.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $517.32. 141,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.34 and a 200-day moving average of $479.36. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $247.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

