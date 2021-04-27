Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $515.36. 52,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

