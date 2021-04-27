Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $212,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.00. 30,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

