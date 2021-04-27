ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.50

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.64.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

