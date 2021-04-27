Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

