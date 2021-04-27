Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $202.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

