Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

