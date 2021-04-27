Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

AAP stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

