Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,609,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

