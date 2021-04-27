Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in April

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMT remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Advanced Biomedical Technologies
