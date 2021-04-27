Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in April

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMT remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

