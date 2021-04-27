Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

