Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

