Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,347,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.