Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AOXY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 3,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

