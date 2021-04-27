AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund comprises approximately 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,139. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

