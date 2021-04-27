AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $30.40 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,862 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 9.7% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Oasis Petroleum worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,172. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.