AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121,670 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up about 0.5% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 234,401 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 6,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,660. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

