Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.63. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 3,133 shares trading hands.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

