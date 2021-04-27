Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.77. Affimed shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 17,121 shares trading hands.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

