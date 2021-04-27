AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGBA Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 9.65% of AGBA Acquisition worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGBA remained flat at $$10.56 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,853. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

