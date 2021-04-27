AGCO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,993 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,771% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

