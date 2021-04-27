ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.39

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and traded as high as $61.59. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 1,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGESY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

