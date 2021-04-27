AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 210,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,295. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

