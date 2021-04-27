AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. AidCoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and $31,006.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 145.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

