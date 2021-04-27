Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Aion has a market capitalization of $165.69 million and $23.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,848.22 or 1.00266425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.82 or 0.01165978 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00514571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.00384713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003839 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

