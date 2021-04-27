AIOZ Network Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $68.86 million and $2.52 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00745261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.16 or 0.07821190 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

