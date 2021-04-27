Air Canada (ACDVF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/12/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 3/5/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Air Canada stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.
