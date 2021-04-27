Air Canada (ACDVF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/16/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Air Canada stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

