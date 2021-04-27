Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 897,758 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Air Transport Services Group worth $113,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 2,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,755. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

