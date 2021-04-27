AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $34.40. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 826 shares traded.

ABSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

