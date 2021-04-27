Akash Network Market Capitalization Reaches $327.17 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00010750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $327.17 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 133,323,985 coins and its circulating supply is 55,399,789 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

