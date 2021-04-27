Akash Network Price Down 7.9% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00010286 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $312.53 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 133,208,467 coins and its circulating supply is 55,286,581 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

