Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AKUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Akouos alerts:

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Akouos has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.