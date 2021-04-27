Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Akouos has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

