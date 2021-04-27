Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.59. Akouos shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

