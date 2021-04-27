Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 236,387 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.35.

About Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.